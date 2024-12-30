Athens Stock Exchange: Selective moves by investors in the final stretch of 2024

Accumulation around the 1,450-1,460 zone is seen today on the Greek stock market, amid sluggish trading due to the holiday season. The domestic market is balancing between international pressures and window dressing.

Specifically, in today’s (30/12) penultimate session of 2024, the General Index marginally strengthened by +0.02% and traded at 1,457.64 points. Between 1,454.86 (low of the day) and 1,457.83 points (high of the day) the movement of the GC. New rally of almost +5% for Hellaktor, which published the estimated timing for the new capital return of 0.85 euros per share (preceded in July by the return of 0.5 euros per share).

Two “turns” remain to complete 2024 and Athens Avenue is heading for its fourth consecutive up year. The General Index is up +12.7% since the beginning of this year and +4.58% in December. At -3.02% it’s a distance from the year’s record of 1,502.79 points. The mood abroad is cautious, with traders’ interest focusing on the rate of interest rate cuts that banks will eventually follow in 2025.

Among other things, the market is focusing on Eurobank’s shares, as the bank’s board approved the payment of a total of EUR 240 million (EUR 0.07 per share), paving the way for the distribution of this amount to the shareholders of Eurobank Holdings.

Also in the spotlight is Hellaktor, which will hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 30 in order to give the green light for a capital return of up to EUR 0.85 per share. It is estimated that the payment will be made at the end of next March.

Attention is also turned to Aktor, as the prospectus for the capital increase of EUR 200 million was published before the start of today’s meeting. The rights issue in the AMK is scheduled for January 7, while the new shares will be traded on the ASX board from February 4.

