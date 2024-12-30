greport-2024:-the-ports-of-piraeus-and-thessaloniki-compete-internationally

The ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki are competing internationally despite the geopolitical upheavals with the war in Ukraine continuing as well as the conflicts in the Middle East.

Professors Giorgios Vangelas and Thanos Pallis make this illustration in their report GrePort 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, despite the obvious difficulties that the geopolitical tension in the Middle East continued to produce, especially the attacks on ships and the difficulties of liner shipping companies in implementing the Red Sea crossing routes, the connectivity of the port of Piraeus, which serves some of the largest container ships, increased on a percentage basis by 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and by 6% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

