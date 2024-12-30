The deadline for payment of road taxes expires tomorrow – Hefty fines

December 31 is the deadline for payment of road tax through the AADE‘s MyCar electronic platform.

As the Ministry of National Economy and Finance has announced, this year there will be no extension for the payment of traffic fees, as the new system of graduated fines has been in place for several months, which reduces the burden for those who pay the fees late within a reasonable period of time.

Specifically, while until last year the fees were doubled from the first day of late payment, with the new system:

– If the payment is completed on or before January 31, 2025, holders are required to pay an additional 25% of the 2025 registration fee.

– If payment is completed by February 2025, they will be charged 50% of the amount.

– Beginning March 1, 2025, the traffic fee amounts will double.

It may also be recalled that from this year, the option of digital immobilization of vehicles is provided. This procedure exempts owners from the obligation to pay registration fees for the year 2025 and this declaration must be completed by December 31, 2024 to be valid.

