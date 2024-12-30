The “Tourism for All 2025” programme was signed

Today, the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, signed the programmatic agreement for the new cycle of the “Tourism for All” program with the implementing body, the “Information Society S.A.”

“The program of the Ministry of Tourism aims to boost domestic tourism and regional development. This year, we will hold two lotteries to further support those beneficiaries who choose the autumn or winter period for their holidays,” noted Ms. Olga Kefalogianni.

Specifically, to strengthen mountain and winter tourism, there will be increased subsidies during the low season (program start until 30/04 & from 01/10 to 31/12).

Eligible beneficiaries who meet the income criteria can choose, when submitting their application, which period to use their card (low or high season).

Additionally, increased subsidies for vulnerable population groups continue: retirees, families with three or more children, single-parent families, persons with disabilities, and parents with children with disabilities, with amounts reaching up to 600 euros.

The program will also promote areas affected by natural disasters and the mountainous destinations of the country.

The budget for the new third cycle amounts to approximately 18 million euros, while unallocated funds from the second cycle, as formed after 31/12/2024, are also expected to be utilized.

The purpose of the program is to boost demand for domestic tourism by subsidizing eligible beneficiaries for accommodation services to facilitate vacations within the country.

Through the program, financial assistance is provided via an electronic application and selection through a lottery, with the following amounts allocated per period:

HIGH SEASON: 01.05.2025 to 30.09.2025

200 euros for individuals who meet the specified criteria and select the high season during the electronic application process (01.05.2025 to 30.09.2025).

for individuals who meet the specified criteria and select the high season during the electronic application process (01.05.2025 to 30.09.2025). 300 euros for individuals who are: Single or widowed with dependent children, based on their latest finalized Personal Income Tax Declaration for 2023, submitted at the time of application. Married or in a cohabitation agreement with three or more dependent children, based on their latest finalized joint or separate Income Tax Declaration for 2023, submitted at the time of application. Retirees of all funds with a final pension award decision due to old age by 31.12.2023, who meet the specified criteria.

for individuals who are: 400 euros , specifically for individuals with disabilities, with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application, as well as for selected beneficiaries with children who are persons with disabilities with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application.

, specifically for individuals with disabilities, with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application, as well as for selected beneficiaries with children who are persons with disabilities with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application. If a beneficiary meets the criteria of more than one of the above categories, the application is categorized under the one with the highest subsidy amount.

The above amounts are exclusively for the beneficiary and do not increase in cases where there are dependent members.

LOW SEASON:

From the effective date of the program’s virtual digital debit cards until 30.04.2025 and from 01.10.2025 to 31.12.2025

300 euros for individuals who meet the specified criteria and select the low season during the application process.

for individuals who meet the specified criteria and select the low season during the application process. 400 euros for individuals who are: Single or widowed with dependent children, based on their latest finalized Personal Income Tax Declaration for 2023, submitted at the time of application. Married or in a cohabitation agreement with three or more dependent children, based on their latest finalized joint or separate Income Tax Declaration for 2023, submitted at the time of application. Retirees of all funds with a final pension award decision due to old age by 31.12.2023, who meet the specified criteria.

for individuals who are: 600 euros , specifically for individuals with disabilities, with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application, as well as for selected beneficiaries with children who are persons with disabilities with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application.

, specifically for individuals with disabilities, with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application, as well as for selected beneficiaries with children who are persons with disabilities with a valid decision indicating a total disability rate of 67% or higher at the time of application. If a beneficiary meets the criteria of more than one of the above categories, the application is categorized under the one with the highest subsidy amount.

The above amounts are exclusively for the beneficiary and do not increase in cases where there are dependent members.

POTENTIAL BENEFICIARIES OF THE PROGRAM

Eligible beneficiaries of the “Tourism for All 2025” Program are adult individuals who are tax residents of Greece and fall within the income criteria specified herein (annual individual/family income). For the third (C) cycle of the Program, namely “Tourism for All 2025,” eligible beneficiaries are those who have submitted a finalized Personal Income Tax Declaration for the fiscal year 2023 by the deadline for timely submissions and whose annual family income falls within the income thresholds outlined in the following table:

INDIVIDUAL (SINGLE PERSONS OR WIDOWED)

FAMILY (MARRIED COUPLES AND PARTNERS IN CIVIL UNIONS)

WITHOUT CHILDREN: €19,000 | €31,000

WITH 1 CHILD: €20,500 | €32,500

WITH 2 CHILDREN: €22,000 | €34,000

Interested parties can find more information in the second half of January on the websites of the Ministry of Tourism and the Information Society.

