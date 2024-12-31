$150,000 Bitcoin Incoming in 2025, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is leaning bullish on Bitcoin (BTC).

Van de Poppe tells his 169,000 YouTube subscribers that he expects Bitcoin to rally by approximately 60% over the course of 2025.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin is primed to enjoy an extended bullish cycle over the coming months.

“I do not expect Bitcoin to peak in 2025 because I expect that there’s way more money needed to actually move Bitcoin upwards or to move it into the markets. That’s why I think that the cycles are going to extend and they are more based on macro perspectives rather than the four-year cycle with halvings.

So I think that within this year, we’re going to see Bitcoin breaking through $150,000 and stay there for a little while until we can start expanding into 2026.”

According to Van de Poppe, Bitcoin’s rally will be partially driven by the macro-economic catalysts.

“We can see that the global money supply starts to increase while the US money supply is just lagging behind. There’s still a lot to come from the US and I think that in 2025, the labor markets are going to be weaker, the chances of having a recession have increased and through that the US money supply will quickly expand through which Bitcoin [will] continue to have its momentum.”

The crypto analyst and trader, however, says that Bitcoin will not have a smooth ride to the cycle peak.

“That said I also expect to see significant corrections in between. I do assume that at the end of Q1 of 2025, we’re going to have a correction of 30%, very much comparable to what we’ve seen in 2024.”

Bitcoin is trading at $93,790 at time of writing.

