219-million-euros-in-payments-to-support-510-investment-projects

With the disbursement of €219 million – to support 510 investment projects under the 2004, 2011 and 2016 development laws – the 2024 budget for the Ministry of Development’s General Secretariat for Private Investment is now complete.

In fact, as noted in a ministry statement, this is “the largest amount in the last decade.”

In particular, €138 million relates to 155 investment projects that had been submitted to the central department and €81 million represents aid to 355 investment projects in the regions.

This is the highest amount given in the last 10 years by the Ministry of Development for the implementation of investments under development laws, the implementation of which is expected to create thousands of new jobs. The investment projects are in the renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, agri-food and services sectors.

Most of the investment projects concern Thessaly, followed by Central Macedonia and Central Greece, in second place, and then Epirus.

