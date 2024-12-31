The Independent Public Revenue Authority marks a new era in tax administration, with the contracting of the TAXIS project, which implements the new Consolidated Integrated Tax Information System (TAXIS – TAXISNET – ELENXIS).

With this new landmark project, the AADE is laying the foundations for “Tax Administration 3.0”, responding to modern international trends. The new system utilizes technological innovations, simplifies procedures, and enhances entrepreneurship, offering a modern, efficient, and friendly tax environment for citizens and businesses.

The new TAXIS :

– Consolidates and modernizes all existing systems (TAXIS, TAXISnet, ELENXIS).

– It creates a comprehensive profile for each taxpayer, facilitating their transactions.

– It upgrades the control by enabling the monitoring of cases, from the assignment to the payment of the tax, offering further transparency and efficiency.

– Eliminates territorial jurisdiction, as every taxpayer will be served at any tax office

– It simplifies business processes, reduces administrative burden by improving productivity and efficiency of services.

– It upgrades data collection, analysis and utilization capabilities, providing more efficient management of tax cases.

– It adopts a single accounting system and consolidates tax and customs debts.

– Upgrades and expands internal and external interoperability with other ADEA and public sector systems

The project, with a total budget of €86,181,528.66 is covered by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, has a duration of 5 years and is expected to be completed in December 2029. At the same time, a 4-year maintenance is foreseen with an additional budget of €33,460,160.

At the same time, the AADE has set a goal to implement specific functions as quickly as possible, with the first individual subsystems to be put into operation by the end of 2026.

- AADE: The new Taxis is contracted with a five-year implementation horizon – The new features appeared first on ProtoThema English.