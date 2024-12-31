aktor:-200-million-euro-share-capital-increase-on-the-horizon

The share capital increase of AKTOR of €200 million is expected to be completed by the end of January, through which it will finance a broad investment plan of €772 million for 2025, mainly in real estate and renewable energy project development.

These are funds that will support a total investment plan of 2 billion by 2030 planned by the company’s management and presented recently as part of the corporate transformation and rebranding of the group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the company’s prospectus, which provides for the issuance of 43,478,478 new shares, with an offering price of 4.60 for each new share (yesterday the share closed at 4.89 euros) and with the new shares to start trading on February 4, 2025.

