HELLENiQ ENERGY: Completion of the transfer of 35% of DEPA Emporia to the Hellenic State Development Fund

The completion of the transfer of 35% of the share capital of DEPA Emporia S.A. to HELLENiQ ENERGY was announced today by HELLENiQ ENERGY through the Athens Exchange.

Specifically:

Following the announcement of 19 December 2024, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (the “Company”), announces that on 30 December 2024, the transfer of the Company’s 35% stake in the share capital of DEPA Emporia S.A. to the Hellenic Republic’s Private Asset Development Fund S.A. (the “Hellenic State Property Development Fund”) was completed.

