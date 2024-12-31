KARELIA SA: 5% salary increase for all, 15th salary, and €6 million in special benefits for employees, organizations, and institutions

A 5% increase in monthly salaries for all employees, a 15th salary for the third consecutive year, and special financial benefits were announced for KARELIA SA employees by CEO Andreas G. Karelias in his New Year’s message to staff.

In total, the amount allocated to employees, organizations, and institutions exceeds €6,000,000. Mr. Karelias expressed satisfaction, noting that 2024 marked a record year for KARELIA’s turnover.

“As every year, this year as well, through the special benefits announced on this day, we all share part of this success. At the same time, it is our practice not to forget those organizations that, with their continuous hard work and, often, self-sacrifice, have demonstrably contributed and continue to contribute significantly to our society,” Mr. Karelias stated.

Specifically, the measures announced include the following:

a. A special financial aid for the holiday table amounting to €500 net for every employee.

b. Each raffle ticket for today, for 40 lucky employees, will amount to €1,000 net.

c. Each employee with children studying at state universities will receive special financial aid of €2,000 net.

d. Additionally, employees whose children gained admission to these institutions in 2024 will receive an extra €500 net.

e. Moreover, the company will gift a state-of-the-art Apple laptop to every child who gained admission to one of the above institutions in 2024.

f. As in previous years, and due to our high profitability, all employees will receive as an extra benefit one gross monthly salary. In other words, the company, owing to its increased profitability, will grant a 15th salary to all employees.

g. Furthermore, all employees earning less than €1,500 will receive an additional special financial aid of €500 net.

h. 170 employees who excelled in their performance over the past year will receive the blue bonus of €2,700 net.

i. 45 employees whose performance is deemed exceptional will receive the gold bonus of €4,000 net.

j. The attendance bonus for all employees who only used their regular leave and were absent no other days amounts to €1,200 net.

k. Finally, from January 1, 2025, all employees will receive a 5% increase in their monthly salaries.

CEO Andreas G. Karelias also announced the allocation of €1 million to the following organizations and institutions:

a. The Holy Metropolis of Messinia will receive €250,000.

b. Kalamata General Hospital will receive €250,000 for the procurement of medical equipment.

c. The Elite Special Missions Unit of Greece will receive €100,000.

d. Kyparissia Nursing Unit will receive €60,000.

e. The “Lighthouse for the Blind of Greece” association will receive €50,000.

f. The “Horizons” Center for Special Education for Children and Adults with Disabilities will receive €100,000.

g. The Efstathia Kostopoulou Foundation “Grandma’s Garden” will receive €40,000.

h. The Messinia Friends of People with Special Needs Association (SY.F.AMEA) will receive €50,000.

i. The Hatzipaterion Foundation C.A.S.P. will receive €100,000.

