The detailed electricity tariffs for the month of January have been published by DEP, which is keeping the green tariff fixed for the first month of 2025 at 15.4 cents/kWh for consumption up to 500 kWh and 16.4 cents/kWh above that limit.

Similarly, the nightly charge on C1/N1 is 13 cents.

It is worth noting that in the year ending today, PPC smoothed out the sharp fluctuations in the wholesale energy market, with discounts to consumers totaling more than €550 million.

The final daily price up to 500 KWh is slightly lower than in December, while the price above 500 KWh had a slight increase.

At the same time, there is a big drop of 1.5 cents in the night price, which was at 14.5 cents last month.

At the same time, the PPC offers:

-Discount 30€ on the bill for new customers until 31.01.2025

-Fixed charge of €0.145/kWh for 12 months

-No scales and minimum charge

-Single fee on day and night electricity

-Free additional Green Pass service for the first 3 months

-Accumulate up to 2,500 Miles+Bonus Miles from AEGEAN by acquiring or renewing it

-Simple & clear pricing with no fluctuation mechanism

- PPC: Keeps green tariffs stable in January appeared first on ProtoThema English.