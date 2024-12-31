Close Menu
    Tuesday, December 31

    PPC: Keeps green tariffs stable in January

    The detailed electricity tariffs for the month of January have been published by DEP, which is keeping the green tariff fixed for the first month of 2025 at 15.4 cents/kWh for consumption up to 500 kWh and 16.4 cents/kWh above that limit.

    Similarly, the nightly charge on C1/N1 is 13 cents.

    It is worth noting that in the year ending today, PPC smoothed out the sharp fluctuations in the wholesale energy market, with discounts to consumers totaling more than €550 million.

    The final daily price up to 500 KWh is slightly lower than in December, while the price above 500 KWh had a slight increase.

    At the same time, there is a big drop of 1.5 cents in the night price, which was at 14.5 cents last month.

    At the same time, the PPC offers:

    -Discount 30€ on the bill for new customers until 31.01.2025
    -Fixed charge of €0.145/kWh for 12 months
    -No scales and minimum charge
    -Single fee on day and night electricity
    -Free additional Green Pass service for the first 3 months
    -Accumulate up to 2,500 Miles+Bonus Miles from AEGEAN by acquiring or renewing it
    -Simple & clear pricing with no fluctuation mechanism

     

