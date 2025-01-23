btc-price-prediction-today:-will-we-see-a-new-all-time-high-soon?

Bitcoin’s short-term price prediction

According to the technical analysis, Bitcoin’s prediction for today is bullish. BTC is currently trading around $104,050, having recently broken through the critical resistance level of $104,000.

This surge suggests a continuation of the upward trend that began after a recent pullback to approximately $89,000 where BTC tested ema50 and bounced back up.

Bitcoin 1D price chart | source: crypto.news Bitcoin 1D price chart | source: crypto.news

BTC is now targeting the next major resistance at $105,000. This level has been a formidable barrier in the past and could challenge further upward momentum. Should BTC overcome this resistance, it may aim for new all-time highs in the $110,000 to $115,000 range, driven by historical patterns and psychological levels.

On the downside, $100,000, which was a significant resistance prior to the breakout, now acts as a short-term support level. If BTC dips below this mark, the next support level is around $95,000, where the price consolidated before its recent rally. A more substantial decline could see Bitcoin testing crucial support at $90,000 again.

The bullish sentiment is reinforced by BTC’s current position above key moving averages, which traditionally indicates a strong upward trend. Additionally, the surge in trading volume accompanying the breakout above $100,000 highlights significant buyer interest, further supporting the bullish case.

Bitcoin price: latest news

Since the start of 2025, BTC has been majorly influenced by fundamental news.

The anticipation surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration has notably impacted the cryptocurrency sector. His administration is expected to adopt a pro-crypto stance, with key appointments of individuals like Paul Atkins and David Sacks, who are known for their favorable views on cryptocurrency.

Proposed executive orders to establish a national Bitcoin reserve and halt debunking practices signal a shift towards greater acceptance and integration of digital assets in the U.S. financial system.

You might also like: Bitcoin Reserve Executive Order out after Trump meets crypto.com CEO Marszalek

Institutional interest in BTC has surged, particularly from pension funds. Both Michigan and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board have made significant investments in regulated U.S. exchange-traded funds, such as BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF.

This trend reflects growing confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate financial asset, partly driven by expectations of supportive policies from the incoming administration.

In summary, Bitcoin’s forecast for today is bullish and it can hit the above-mentioned targets in the short-term. It is advisable to keep an eye on the latest news about Bitcoin’s price as it can help you make an informed investment decision.