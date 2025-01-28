analyst-challenged-those-who-say-“bitcoin-will-fall-to-$-70,000”:-reveals-7-different-reasons

Cryptocurrency analyst Fred Krueger has spoken out against the latest wave of bearish predictions surrounding the Bitcoin price, calling out figures like Josh Mandel and Arthur Hayes.

In a recent statement, Krueger outlined several key factors that he believes will push Bitcoin’s price upwards in the near future.

According to Krueger, a number of key events are expected to take place this year that will support the digital asset market:

Digital Asset Reserve: Krueger envisions the establishment of some form of Digital Asset Reserve, a move that could strengthen the legitimacy and adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.

Tax Cuts: It envisions a tax cut that could ease the financial burden on investors and further encourage crypto adoption.

Crypto Capital Gains: Krueger predicts that crypto capital gains could even approach zero, providing a more favorable tax environment for crypto investors.

Lower Interest Rates: As global interest rates trend lower, Krueger sees an opportunity for the broader financial system to favor risk assets, including Bitcoin.

Quantitative Easing: Krueger suggests that the Fed will continue its role in fueling economic activity, providing potential support for Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Purchases: Pointing to MicroStrategy’s ongoing large-scale Bitcoin purchases, Krueger notes that this indicates institutional confidence in the asset.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin Investments: Krueger also believes that BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, will significantly increase its Bitcoin holdings.

*This is not investment advice.