    Tuesday, January 28

    Analyst Challenged Those Who Say “Bitcoin Will Fall to $ 70,000”: Reveals 7 Different Reasons

    Cryptocurrency analyst Fred Krueger has spoken out against the latest wave of bearish predictions surrounding the Bitcoin price, calling out figures like Josh Mandel and Arthur Hayes.

    In a recent statement, Krueger outlined several key factors that he believes will push Bitcoin’s price upwards in the near future.

    According to Krueger, a number of key events are expected to take place this year that will support the digital asset market:

    • Digital Asset Reserve: Krueger envisions the establishment of some form of Digital Asset Reserve, a move that could strengthen the legitimacy and adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.
    • Tax Cuts: It envisions a tax cut that could ease the financial burden on investors and further encourage crypto adoption.
    • Crypto Capital Gains: Krueger predicts that crypto capital gains could even approach zero, providing a more favorable tax environment for crypto investors.
    • Lower Interest Rates: As global interest rates trend lower, Krueger sees an opportunity for the broader financial system to favor risk assets, including Bitcoin.
    • Quantitative Easing: Krueger suggests that the Fed will continue its role in fueling economic activity, providing potential support for Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.
    • MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Purchases: Pointing to MicroStrategy’s ongoing large-scale Bitcoin purchases, Krueger notes that this indicates institutional confidence in the asset.
    • BlackRock’s Bitcoin Investments: Krueger also believes that BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, will significantly increase its Bitcoin holdings.

    *This is not investment advice.

