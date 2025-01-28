jason-lowery-makes-the-case-for-bitcoin-as-the-global-reserve

Jason Lowery, author of Softwar, a thesis highlighting the national significance of bitcoin, has recently remarked on the strengths of the top digital asset as the world’s reserve cryptocurrency.

Jason Lowery: Countries to Choose Bitcoin Because ‘It Operates Beyond U.S. Control’

The independent traits of bitcoin, which can serve as a decentralized, non-linked reserve asset, are now in the spotlight due to the mainstream talk of a US strategic bitcoin reserve. Major Jason Lowery, author of Softwar, a thesis that remarks on the relevance of bitcoin as a strategic asset, recently specified why bitcoin, and only bitcoin, should be part of such a reserve.

In a post on X, Lowery stated that the choice of a cryptocurrency to become a reserve asset did not only depend on US considerations but also the concerns of other geopolitical groups, like BRICS.

Lowery declared:

Do you really think BRICS is interested in adding a meme coin to their reserves, or one controlled by an American CEO? Do you believe they’d choose a USD stablecoin issued by an American company trying to position itself as a neo-Federal Reserve Bank?

Many interpreted this as a reference to the recent allegations that Ripple is currently facing, being accused of lobbying to include XRP as part of the still-developing national digital asset stockpile proposal.

Jack Mallers, CEO of Zap, recently said that the company was spending millions of dollars to achieve this objective.

Read more: Jack Mallers: Ripple Is Spending Millions to Undermine Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

In addition, Lowery highlighted that enemies of the U.S. were more likely to choose a currency that operates outside U.S. control, guaranteeing access to uncensorable transactions using existing infrastructure.

“The next global reserve asset, by definition, will be the one chosen by other nations—particularly our global competitors. And BRICS will almost certainly favor the asset that offers the greatest independence from U.S. influence,” he specified.

Lowery has been a detractor of the bitcoin policies of the last U.S. administration. “This is a huge strategic mistake,” Lowery noted in December as a response to the movements hinting at a possible sale of 19,799.989 BTC by the U.S. government.

Read more: ‘They Have No Idea What They Own’: Space Force Major Condemns US Bitcoin Sale