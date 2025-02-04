oklahoma-senate-bill-moves-to-committee-for-bitcoin-salary-payments

A new legislative proposal in Oklahoma, Senate Bill 325 (SB 325), has advanced to the committee stage, bringing the state closer to allowing employees to receive wages in Bitcoin. The bill, introduced by Senator Dusty Deevers, seeks to provide both government workers and all Oklahoma residents with the option to accept salary payments in the digital asset.

A Look At Oklahoma Senate Bill On Bitcoin

SB 325 is part of a broader trend among U.S. states exploring BTC integration into public financial systems. The proposal comes shortly after another crypto-related measure, House Bill 1203, was introduced in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on January 15. This separate legislation, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, was brought forward by Representative Cody Maynard. It aims to permit state pension funds and savings accounts to allocate a portion of their holdings to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

Maynard has emphasized the advantages of BTC as an independent monetary system that is not subject to government control. He has argued that traditional fiat currency loses purchasing power due to excessive money printing, while Bitcoin serves as a safeguard against inflationary policies.

Several states have introduced similar proposals to incorporate Bitcoin into their financial reserves. In Pennsylvania, lawmakers put forward a bill in November 2024 that would enable the state Treasury to invest up to 10% of its assets in BTC. Representative Mike Cabell, a key proponent of the initiative, has pointed to institutional asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity, which have added BTC to their portfolios to mitigate macroeconomic risks.

Texas has also taken steps toward Bitcoin adoption at the state level. On December 12, state legislator Giovanni Capriglione introduced the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act. The proposal suggests that the Texas comptroller of public accounts should hold BTC as a reserve asset for a minimum of five years. With SB 325 now under committee review, Oklahoma joins a growing list of states considering Bitcoin adoption for salaries, pensions, and treasury reserves.