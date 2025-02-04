weak-dollar,-money-printing-and-other-‘massive-changes’-to-bring-bitcoin-to-$1,000,000:-arthur-hayes

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes says that a global, multi-polar macro shift will likely lead to a large expansion of the monetary supply which will push Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto to much higher valuations.

In a new interview with Scott Melker, Hayes says that in order for the Trump administration to follow through on its campaign promise to make the US a new manufacturing powerhouse at the center of the world’s economy, it will have to print trillions of dollars to be able to compete with China.

And despite sitting on different spots on the geopolitical chessboard, Hayes says that Europe and China are also effectively in the same boat as the US in that both economies will need to create more money in order to fulfill certain agendas and promises.

“In China they need to do almost the same thing – a little bit different – they need to pump up their property market, get the plebs investing in stocks again, get them confident again, get inflation up, they need to print yuan as well. Japan needs to sell a bunch of sh*t and repatriate yen and the US doesn’t want them to sell their stuff so the US is going to give them money so they don’t sell anything.

Europe wants to decarbonize but then shut off all their energy from Russia and shut off products from China and continue having the biggest welfare state in the world so they need print money as well. So everybody needs to do the same things to fulfill their goals…”

According to Hayes, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have been “very clear” about their intentions to weaken the dollar and increase credit creation in an attempt to stoke growth.

Hayes, the CIO of investment firm Maelstrom, says that such changes in the global financial landscape will push assets – including Bitcoin – to “unimaginable” levels.

“These are the massive changes and the economics of the world that will bring crypto, the only free market left in the world and to an extent gold, to fiat price levels that are unimaginable. That’s how we get to $1 million Bitcoin, $250,000 is a stop along the way. It’s this realignment of the chessboard, and everybody on the board is going to print money to help themselves out.”

At time of writing, Bitcoin is trading for $93.964.

Generated Image: Midjourney