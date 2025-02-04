just-in!-microstrategy-surprised-this-time:-announced-that-it-did-not-buy-bitcoin-(btc)!

According to -, Microstrategy, which has been buying Bitcoin (BTC) every week for a long time, did not buy any Bitcoin in the period from January 27 to February 2.

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor stated in his post on his X account that MicroStrategy did not purchase Bitcoin.

“Last week, MicroStrategy sold no Class A common shares and purchased no Bitcoin under its in-market stock offering program. As of 02/02/2025, we hold 471,107 BTC that we purchased for approximately $30.4 billion at $64,511 per Bitcoin.

*This is not investment advice.