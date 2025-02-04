bitcoin-struggles-to-reclaim-key-level-in-long-term-price-recovery

Bitcoin trades below the channel median, a key level that could shape its next major price move.

A breakout above the median may lead Bitcoin toward the upper boundary, potentially nearing $250,000 in the future.

If Bitcoin faces rejection, it could retrace toward the lower boundary, with levels near $30,000 being possible targets.

Bitcoin’s price closed January at $102,075, falling short of reclaiming the channel median in its long-term ascending trend. Analyst Tony “The Bull” highlighted this level as a critical resistance point that could shape the cryptocurrency’s future direction.

Bitcoin has failed to close the monthly above the channel median pic.twitter.com/YcirXtcJu5 — Tony “The Bull” Severino, CMT (@tonythebullBTC) February 1, 2025

Bitcoin’s Price Movement in the Long-Term Channel

The ascending channel that Bitcoin has followed since 2018 consists of an upper boundary acting as resistance and a lower boundary providing support. The median, which sits in the middle, often dictates whether Bitcoin leans bullish or bearish.

Bitcoin followed this structure during the 2020-2021 rally when it broke through the median to reach an all-time high near $69,000. In 2022, the price corrected and touched the lower boundary, confirming the channel’s validity while reflecting broader economic challenges. Now, Bitcoin remains below the median, showing signs of recovery but still facing significant resistance at this level.

Community Reactions and Market Sentiment

Tony’s technical chart sparked conversations on social media, with one user recalling an earlier prediction that Bitcoin would revisit $43,000. Tony humorously responded with, “Jamie who?” while others debated the validity of the channel structure.

One commenter questioned why the channel was drawn in its current form, showcasing the diverse opinions surrounding technical analysis. Despite differences in perspective, there is consensus among traders that the median is a crucial level to watch as Bitcoin attempts to regain momentum.

Possible Scenarios for Bitcoin’s Next Move

If Bitcoin successfully breaks above the median level, analysts expect it to target the upper boundary of the channel near $250,000. However, a failure to reclaim the median could result in a retracement toward the lower boundary, possibly sending prices back to $30,000.

The cryptocurrency’s behavior at the median level highlights the importance of this structure in shaping price action. Bitcoin remains in a critical phase of recovery, and its movements over the next few months could determine its longer-term direction.