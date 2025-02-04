bitcoin-indicator-shows-market-far-from-overheating

Crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr. has provided some insights on the current status of the Bitcoin (BTC) market based on the adjusted Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (aNUPL) indicator. Despite recent consolidation, Adler states the BTC market remains bullish with a trend reversal far from happening.



Bitcoin Has More Room For Growth, No Euphoria Yet – Analyst

The aNUPL indicator is a crypto trading metric used to assess the market sentiment and potential price movements. As the name implies, it modifies the traditional Net Unrealized Profit/Loss by considering market behavior over time, thereby determining if investors’ unrealized profits or losses are sustainable or merely speculative.



According to Adler Jr., Bitcoin’s aNUPL currently stands at 0.4, indicating that investors are holding a significant amount of accumulated profit, which represents a healthy but controlled level of market optimism. Furthermore, this aNUPL shows that Bitcoin is maintaining its bullish momentum. Notably, the crypto asset has been in an uptrend since September 2024, translating into a robust bullish structure.

However, in both cases, an aNUPL of 0.4 remains far from the peak levels of 0.7-0.8 recorded in the previous bull cycles in 2017 and 2021. These critical high levels represent the presence of investor euphoria/greed as evidenced by an overleveraged market. By interpretation, Adler’s market insights currently suggest that the Bitcoin market is not overheated and may likely experience further growth barring any unexpected macroeconomic development.



What Next For BTC?

According to its daily trading chart, Bitcoin is currently valued at $100,824 following a 1.72% decline in the past day. The asset’s Relative Strength Index currently stands at 50.43 which shows room for higher price levels before entering the overbought zone, thus aligning with Axel Adler’s postulation. This positive projection is further supported by the 100-day simple moving average which remains well below Bitcoin’s price in a classic bullish signal.

Regarding price barriers, Bitcoin faces psychological resistance at the $106,000 price region breaking past which could spur a return to its current all-time high at $109,114. However, another rejection at $106,000 would force the premier cryptocurrency to remain in a consolidation phase that has lasted over the past two weeks.

In the long-term, investors retain bullish sentiments on Bitcoin driven by historical data and the crypto-friendly approach of the Donald Trump administration. Before the bull run concludes, the premier cryptocurrency is expected to trade between $150,000 – $350,000.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview