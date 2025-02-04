will-the-us-create-a-strategic-bitcoin-reserve?-here’s-the-latest-according-to-trader-forecasts

With Donald Trump being elected President of the United States, his previous election promises in the field of cryptocurrencies continue to remain on the agenda.

As is known, before his election, Trump attended the Bitcoin Conference, gave a historic speech and promised to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve in the U.S. After his election, all eyes focused on this move that could pull the trigger on the cryptocurrency market.

However, Trump issued an executive order on cryptocurrencies in his first days in office and announced the establishment of a cryptocurrency task force. In the official document published by the White House, it was reported that one of the responsibilities of the cryptocurrency task force was to investigate the creation of a “digital asset stockpile.” The word stockpile drew the reaction of the cryptocurrency community, as this expression seems to aim to preserve existing assets, not to purchase BTC as in the reserve expression.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrency market maintains its hopes for a BTC reserve. A market has been opened on the prediction market platform Polymarket for the establishment of a Bitcoin reserve in 2025 under the Trump administration. According to the data at the time of writing, the probability of a Bitcoin reserve being established in the US this year seems to be exactly 50%.

The reserve probability had risen to 65% in the days when Trump was sworn in as President, but after the White House’s statement, the probability also decreased. The rules for possible BTC reserves on Polymarket are mentioned as follows:

“This market will result in a ‘Yes’ if the US government holds any amount of Bitcoin in reserves at any point between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025, 11:59 PM. Note that US government seizures of Bitcoin do not count as holding BTC reserves.”

*This is not investment advice.