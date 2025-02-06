Arthur Hayes calls US BTC national reserve a ‘terrible’ idea, slams Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E

Arthur Hayes, the former BitMEX CEO, has called out US president Donald Trump’s proposed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve (BSR), labeling it a political disaster waiting to happen. He dropped this bombshell in the part 2 of his tryptic essay series The Genie, where he shredded the fantasy of a federal BTC stockpile as misguided and dangerous.

“What can be bought can be sold,” Arthur said, adding that politicians would turn BTC into a political football, destabilizing its price for short-term gains. Arthur also went after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E), calling it an empty spectacle designed to distract voters.

“Is D.O.G.E prepared to cut healthcare benefits for seniors and veterans, defense spending, and default on debt interest payments? Will any Republicans win re-election if you do that? All these expenses are growing faster than the economy. Good luck brah!” Arthur said. President Trump is the ‘Genie’ he is referring to by the way.

Source: Arthur Hayes

Bitcoin strategic reserve is a political weapon in the making

The crypto-loving Senator Cynthia Lummis was who first suggested the US government should buy one million Bitcoins to create a digital gold reserve. But Arthur says it wouldn’t benefit BTC or the US economy. He explained that BTC’s value wouldn’t keep rising simply because the government bought it.

Once the buying spree ended, so would the bull run. “The price will spike,” Arthur said, “but then it’s over. The government stops buying, and the market collapses.” Arthur also warned that Bitcoin would be weaponized the second it entered government hands. He predicted that:

“Fast-forward two to four years. By 2026, the Democrats could ride to victory on voter dissatisfaction that Trump failed to quell inflation, stop any of the forever wars, fix the food supply, drain the swamp, etc. What if they got a veto-proof majority in the House of Representatives? By 2028, what if a Democrat won the election … Gavin Newsom could rise like a phoenix, and little boys would be allowed to chop off their dicks again without parental consent. Huzzah!”

If a new president needed funding for social programs, defense budgets, or infrastructure projects, they could liquidate the BTC stockpile. “Just a signature on a piece of paper,” Arthur said. “One million Bitcoins dumped on the market. Panic everywhere.”

Arthur also questioned how seriously the US government would take its role as a BTC custodian. Would they run nodes? Sponsor core developers? Or would they treat BTC like a trophy asset and forget about it? “It’s a set-it-and-forget-it exercise,” he said. Politicians would brag about the rising price when it suited them, but the minute things got tough, they’d sell.

Arthur then accused the Trump administration of using Bitcoin’s price surges to score political wins, then cashing out when things went south. “Don’t hate the playa, hate the game,” he wrote, pointing out how the BSR could become a campaign donation machine for politicians attending $10,000-a-plate galas.

Frankenstein Crypto Bill: The Death of Decentralization

Arthur then turned his attention to crypto regulation, tearing into what he called the “Frankenstein crypto bill.” In his view, the current regulatory path wasn’t designed to support builders of decentralized applications.

Instead, it catered to major centralized players like Coinbase and BlackRock. “Who benefits from these laws?” Arthur asked. “The ones with the fattest wallets and the best lawyers.”

“Is that what the broader crypto community actually desired from the genie? Was this all an exercise to make Brian Armstrong and Larry Fink wealthier? I’m not a hater; they are doing their jobs … maximizing shareholder value by creating a monopolistic structure that uniquely benefits their business. Maybe those readers who are shareholders of Coinbase and Blackrock want a Frankenstein crypto bill. But I believe this type of regulation does nothing to alter the status quo, and while it’s not directly negative to crypto, it ain’t positive either.”

The developers building decentralized protocols don’t have the financial resources to lobby for favorable regulations, leaving them out in the cold. Meanwhile, centralized exchanges, brokers, and lenders can afford to hire corporate lawyers charging $2,000 an hour to navigate complex legal frameworks.

Arthur’s alternative: Devalue Treasuries and let BTC shine

Arthur didn’t just criticize, though, no he actually came strapped with an alternative. He proposed gradually devaluing US Treasuries and shifting to BTC as a global reserve asset. His plan revolved around the crypto-loving Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent progressively buying BTC at prices higher than the market rate.

Arthur predicted this would push Bitcoin’s price toward $1.8 million, making it large enough to serve as a legitimate reserve. Under Arthur’s proposal, the US Treasury would issue 100-year zero-coupon bonds and use the profits from rising BTC prices to retire short-term debt.

This would help reduce the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio and stabilize the financial system. “The market will front-run the Treasury,” Arthur said, “pushing Bitcoin prices higher and creating arbitrage opportunities for traders. ”

The BitMEX founder said, “Holders of treasuries will not be disadvantaged because they know Bessent will use trading profits to purchase off-the-run treasury bonds. This is crucial because it keeps TradFi institutions that use treasuries as collateral and pricing mechanisms for loan solvency.”

America’s mining advantage: Cheap energy and ASICs

Arthur also pointed out America’s natural advantages in BTC mining. With vast untapped energy reserves in states like Alaska, the US could power mining farms without expensive energy transport. Cold climates would further reduce costs by naturally cooling mining rigs.

“When it comes to the production of energy, America has two things going for it. The first is that vast deposits of untapped hydrocarbons are enclosed within the imaginary squiggly lines that humanity calls America. All that is needed is the capital and approvals to drill. The best part about drilling for energy that ultimately will power Bitcoin mining farms is that it doesn’t matter where the energy is located,” said Arthur.

On top of that, the US is ramping up domestic semiconductor production, with Taiwan Semiconductor and other foundries building chip plants in Arizona. This would provide a steady supply of mining equipment, giving the US a strategic edge over other countries. “Combine cheap energy, cutting-edge ASICs, and pro-capitalist policies,” Arthur said, “and you have the recipe for dominance.”

But there’s a catch. Arthur warned that America’s legal framework still treats BTC like a second-class asset. He called for legislation that protects public blockchains as free speech. “We need a bill that guarantees the right to participate in decentralized networks without government interference,” he said.

Social media and stablecoins: The dollar’s digital lifeline

Arthur proposed integrating US dollar-backed stablecoins into social media platforms like Facebook and X. He suggested using Tether (USDT) and Ethena’s synthetic USDe for digital transactions globally. This would make it nearly impossible for countries to de-dollarize without facing massive public backlash.

If executed correctly, Arthur said, the US could embed the dollar into global commerce while gradually shifting reserves into Bitcoin. “Let the people use digital dollars,” he said, “but let the government hold Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve.”

Arthur closed with a warning: “If you’re waiting for politicians to save crypto, you’re screwed.” He urged builders to fight for better regulations and real understanding of the tech behind crypto and to stop relying on political favors.

His advice was: “There is hope, get off your ass if you are an American crypto hodler and let your elected representative know you will not stand for politics as usual. Send them an -, write them a letter, or visit their local office. If you think a BTC Strategic Reserve is necessary, raise fucking hell right now, don’t just like a comment on X.”