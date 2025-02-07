trump-media-plans-bitcoin-etf-amid-$250m-crypto-investment

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) has taken a significant step toward launching its own Bitcoin Plus ETF, marking its entry into the crypto investment space. The company recently filed six trademarks under the TruftFi umbrella, including one for a Bitcoin investment vehicle. According to the company’s announcement on Thursday, these trademarks relate to the launch of separately managed accounts (SMA) and customized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to debut this year.

Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance Strengthens Bitcoin Adoption

Trump is going to launch a Bitcoin Plus ETF. Safe to say first-ever POTUS ETF issuer. What a country.. pic.twitter.com/Oak9TyWtaV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 6, 2025

Donald Trump has positioned himself as the first pro-crypto U.S. president, reinforcing his commitment to blockchain technology and digital assets. His company’s latest move aligns with his broader vision for crypto innovation and investment. This development comes just a week after Trump Media announced plans to invest up to $250 million in its new FinTech strategy, signaling a strong push into the digital asset market.

Bitcoin ETFs Continue to Dominate the Market

The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 marked a turning point for the crypto industry, with financial giants like Fidelity and BlackRock leading the way. These investment products quickly gained traction and were hailed as the “greatest ETF launch in history” due to their massive success. With Trump Media entering the ETF space, the company could attract a new wave of investors, further solidifying Bitcoin’s role in mainstream finance. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.