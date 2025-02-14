bitcoin-hodler-metaplanet-to-join-msci-japan-index,-raises-$26m-to-buy-more-btc

Metaplanet (3350), a Japanese bitcoin (BTC) acquirer, will be added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Japan index at the end of Feb. 28, according to the firm’s CEO Simon Gerovich.

The MSCI index tracks mid-to-large-cap Japanese stocks, which serve as a key benchmark for institutional investors worldwide. As a result of inclusion, Metaplanet will benefit from increased exposure to global investment funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track MSCI indices.

Gerovich on X highlighted the positive news that comes from inclusion, which includes increased visibility, passive inflows and validation of growth.

“This milestone further solidifies Metaplanet’s position as Asia’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company and expands our reach in global markets”, Gerovich says.

In addition, Metaplanet confirmed they had completed a raise for $26 million (4 billion yen) for 0% of unsecured, unguaranteed ordinary bonds to purchase additional bitcoin.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.