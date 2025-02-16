bitcoin’s-inter-exchange-flow-pulse-experiences-bearish-momentum

In line with the exclusive market data, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed a significantly bearish momentum. As per the CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, the Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse indicator for Bitcoin has shown a bearish outlook, raising caution for $BTC investors. The crypto analyst discussed the current overview of the Bitcoin market in an exclusive report.

Inter-exchange Flow Pulse (IFP) turned bearish ❌️ The indicator measures bitcoin flows between spot and derivative exchanges using CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin exchange flows data. This flow data shows market sentiment. A growing (declining) amount of Bitcoin flowing to (from)… pic.twitter.com/zokdfeE8xc — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) February 15, 2025

Bitcoin Witnesses a Bearish Momentum in Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse

The Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse (IFP) gauges the flows of $BTC between derivative and spot exchanges. The respective indicator utilizes the CryptoQuant’s thorough data about the exchange flows of Bitcoin. Usually, a surge in Bitcoin flow into derivative exchanges suggests a bullish momentum. On the other hand, a dip in the respective indicator points toward reluctance among the market participants. The crypto analyst’s observation concerning a bearish IFP highlights caution. It specifies that, despite Bitcoin’s recent rise above its ATH, the investors need to be cautious.

MVRV Ratio Hovers Around 4

Apart from this bearish momentum, the MVRV ratio and Realized Price Bands are also notable in this respect. The MVRV ratio compares the market value of Bitcoin to the realized value thereof. Hence, it offers insights into the extent of loss or profit in the market. Based on the historical data, when this ratio nears 4, it points out massive unrealized gains for investors. Now, Bitcoin’s MVRV is hovering around 2.5, displaying a comprehensive unrealized profit.

Decline in Realized Capitalization Shows Potential of Start of Bearish Momentum

The rest of the crucial indicators take into account the Coin Days Destroyed and Realized Capitalization Growth. Coin Days Destroyed quantifies the age of $BTC being shifted and can surge when market sees the re-entry of old coins. This indicator’s jump exceeding fifteen to twenty million often goes in line with market peaks. Additionally, the Realized Capitalization Growth clarifies whether latest funds are backing the price rallies. This indicator’s decline could show the start of bearish momentum.