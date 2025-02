Διάσκεψη του Μονάχου: Viral τα δάκρυα του προέδρου – Η συγκίνηση για τη θητεία και η διάψευση για την ομιλία Βανς

Our former Chair Christoph Heusgen did not shed a few tears out of “frustration”. It was his farewell speech as he was leaving the MSC after this year’s conference. He was saying goodbye to the team at this very moment. The video snippet here is edited together. You can see the… https://t.co/J5dbLtLuOr

— Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 17, 2025