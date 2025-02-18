bhutan-quietly-amasses-$1b-in-bitcoin-through-hydropower-mining

Bhutan leverages hydropower for Bitcoin mining, holding over $1B in BTC to strengthen its economic resilience.

Gelephu Mindfulness City plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum into Bhutan’s financial reserves for economic growth.

Bhutan, amid the majestic mountain landscape and a life steeped in tradition, has a modern narrative that is little known to the general public: the country owns more than $1 billion in Bitcoin. Who would have guessed that the nation renowned for its gross national happiness (GNH) was silently expanding influence in the space of digital assets?

This narrative started long before the word of Bitcoin ownership leaked. Bhutan has been mining Bitcoin using environmentally friendly hydroelectric resources since 2019 via Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the national investment company.

BHUTAN NOW HOLDS MORE THAN $1B WORTH OF $BTC. Source: Arkham pic.twitter.com/q2wsuKcY6O — Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable (@RoundtableSpace) February 16, 2025

Unlike the unfavorable reputation that is usually connected to crypto mining in other nations, this renewable energy is the major weapon the nation uses in gaining Bitcoin without an excessive carbon impact.

On the other hand, the CNF report claims Bhutan sent 367.26 BTC to Binance in November. This step shows their active management of their crypto portfolio in addition to mining and storage of digital assets. It is thought that the government’s approach to maximize earnings and preserve the balance of their digital foreign exchange reserves includes the transfer.

Digital Future of Bhutan and Gelephu Mindfulness City

However, Bhutan’s story in the crypto world doesn’t stop there. Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) declared intentions in January this year to use digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB as strategic reserves for the nation.

GMC isn’t any typical project. Aiming at revitalizing Bhutan’s economy via the idea of “mindful capitalism,” this ambitious $100 billion project aims to draw worldwide investment while preserving social and environmental balance, not pursuing unbridled profits.

A form of technical and financial center anchored on Bhutanese cultural values, Gelephu Mindfulness City will be Should it be effective, it may offer a new paradigm for other nations seeking to use digital resources without sacrificing their uniqueness.

How not could it be? Bhutan has advanced by adopting this technology to help its national economy, while many nations are still considering crypto laws.

Economic Impact and New Opportunities

Moreover, the initiative is supposed to provide new employment for residents, particularly in the domains of technology and digital finance. The demand for blockchain and crypto-based financial system specialists is expected to rise with rising Bitcoin mining activity.

Still, there are other difficulties hiding under surface. One may consider the volatile price of Bitcoin as a two-edged sword. Bhutan’s digital foreign exchange reserves will most surely change if the price falls. DHI appears to have considered this issue, though, by spreading out into other digital assets.

Meanwhile, as of press time, BTC is swapped hands at about $96,383.96, corrected 1.07% over the last 24 hours and 6.61% over the last 30 days.