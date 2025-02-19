whale-alert:-28k+-btc-transferred-to-accumulation-addresses,-indicating-long-term-hodling

A recent CryptoQuant analysis shows Bitcoin whales have deposited 28,285 BTC into their accumulation addresses. These addresses exist as long-term investment storage spaces while facilitating over-the-counter (OTC) transactions because institutional investors keep positive market expectations.

Whales are stacking. 28K+ BTC just flowed into accumulation addresses—often linked to OTC deals and long-term holdings. pic.twitter.com/wJqz1tnAT2 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) February 18, 2025

Whales Stacking BTC Amid Market Stability

The on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant issued an alert that flagged that accumulation addresses received more than 20K BTC crossing a critical threshold, which represents a vital accumulation milestone. Whale accumulation functions as storage solutions for Bitcoin in custody wallets, appealing to institutions and wealthy individuals who need secure offline storage beyond conventional exchange platforms.

Institutional Interest Growing?

Major players have been steadily accumulating Bitcoin, thus decreasing the amount of Bitcoin available for exchange trading. A decrease in available BTC supply because of whale accumulation historically suggests upcoming major price gains because retail traders have less BTC to trade.

According to CryptoQuant analysts, OTC transactions from whales signify long-term investment positions more than using them for quick trades. This accumulation pattern commonly emerges before a price increase will occur.

Potential Market Impact

Since Bitcoin’s price has shown stability in recent fluctuations, the increased whale accumulation could become the driving force that creates future upward price progression. BTC movements to cold storage and custodial wallets among whales will create a limited supply, which will push prices upward in the long term.

Investors and traders inspect on-chain metrics to track any continuation of whale accumulation behavior because such behavior demonstrates institutional investors’ optimistic Bitcoin price outlook.