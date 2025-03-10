Monte Carlo Simulation on Bitcoin Price: It Predicted the BTC Price Six Months Later – Here are the Results

Cryptocurrency analytics firm MarktQuant has released the results of a Monte Carlo simulation that forecasts the price of Bitcoin over the next six months. Based on thousands of simulated price paths, the forecast offers a range of possible outcomes that illuminate both potential gains and risks.

According to the Results, Bitcoin Could Drop Below $51,000 with a 5% Chance

According to MarktQuant, the simulation used a starting Bitcoin price of $82,655.52. The results show an average final price of $258,445.24

This means that in 5% of simulated scenarios, Bitcoin's price could end up at or below $51,430.23, representing the worst-case scenario within the model. Meanwhile, the 95th percentile result shows Bitcoin reaching as high as $712,118.81.

This means that in 5% of simulated scenarios, Bitcoin’s price could end up at or below this value, representing the worst-case scenario within the model.

On the other hand, the 95th percentile means that Bitcoin’s price is at or below this value in 95% of simulated scenarios. This represents the best-case scenario within the model.

Monte Carlo simulation is a statistical method used to model possible future price movements by running a large number of random scenarios based on historical volatility and other market factors. It helps analysts estimate the probability of different price outcomes rather than making a single-point prediction.

*This is not investment advice.