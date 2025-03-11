Athens Stock Exchange: Foreign Sell-Offs Continue – Market in Red for Second Consecutive Day

The Greek stock market continues its downward trend for the second day in a row and the 7th time in the last 8 sessions. Global factors, including a tech stock sell-off in the U.S. and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, largely drive this decline.

The General Index is down by 0.38%, at 1,424.24 points. It has hit a high of 1,427.42 points and a low of 1,423.46 points during today’s trading.

Investor momentum, especially from overseas buyers, is weakening due to the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. At the same time, there is growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious approach regarding potential interest rate cuts.

While National Bank remains a focal point for investors, much attention is also on the deal between GEK TERNA and Latsco Family Office, owned by Marianna Latsis. Latsco is acquiring a 10% stake in Attiki Odos at a 15% premium over the original investment paid by GEK Terna.

Today also marks the start of the capital increase process for Cenergy Holdings, aiming to raise up to €200 million. The maximum offer price per share has been set at €9.86. The offer book is expected to close by next Thursday (10/10), with the new shares set to begin trading on Tuesday (15/10). This move aims to boost the company’s share liquidity and raise funds for investment in the U.S.

Later today, the FTSE Russell is expected to announce its stock market rankings, with hopes that Greece will be placed on a watch list for a potential upgrade from emerging to developed market status. One of the main criteria for this upgrade is having at least five listed companies with a free-float market capitalization exceeding €3 billion. S&P DJI already placed Athens on a watch list last August.

