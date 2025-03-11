Cadastre: From artificial intelligence to new hires – The 10 changes and what we need to know

The bill from the Ministry of Digital Governance titled “Completion of the Land Registry, Simplification of Procedures, Use of Artificial Intelligence, and Provisions for the Operation of the Public Legal Entity ‘Greek Cadastre’” has been approved.

The main provisions relate to a series of interventions, such as:

The completion of the land registry by 2025, as emphasized by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday in Parliament.

The use of artificial intelligence in the legal review of contracts.

The acceleration and digitization of the process for correcting spatial changes.

The extrajudicial solution for properties that were reclassified from forested to their original status, returning them to their owners without hassle.

The correction of properties with unknown owners in favor of the actual owner.

The unilateral modification of contracts in favor of owners, correcting square footage and other property details without requiring the participation of other owners.

The establishment of a 24-hour capability for submitting actions.

The hiring of temporary staff in the agency, especially for border and island areas.

The establishment of a procedure for the immediate return of owed fees from land registries to their rightful beneficiaries.

The ability to obtain property titles based on preliminary agreements, resolving thousands of cases, especially in Northern Greece.

The main objectives of the new law are:

a) To facilitate and ensure transactions, as the buying and selling of properties will be completed faster and with greater security.

b) To reduce bureaucracy.

c) To modernize technology, as digitization combined with the integration of artificial intelligence tools significantly upgrades the services provided.

d) To promote economic development. A modern, accessible, functional, and digital cadastre is a fundamental prerequisite for attracting investments and fostering economic growth.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou emphasized that “with today’s bill, we are giving a stronger impetus to the largest IT project currently taking place in the country, the Greek Cadastre, which will be completed in 2025, resolving years of issues. The digitization of millions of files and the integration of artificial intelligence tools further enhance its developmental impact. There are no magical solutions, and nothing would have happened if in the last five years, both this and the previous government under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had not made bold decisions. The goal is a modern, digital cadastre that reduces bureaucracy and does not inconvenience citizens. At the same time, today we are institutionalizing significant interventions for the next day of the digital state, such as the mandatory registration of contact details in the EM.EP and the ability for electronic circulation of public documents. In an era where the provided digital services are increasing exponentially, we need a state that has accurate data, increases the level of their protection, ensures citizens’ access to important public documents, and we need a digital and effective state for the benefit of all citizens.”

The Deputy Minister responsible for the Cadastre, Konstantinos Kyranakis, pointed out that “with the new cadastre bill, we are completing a project of three decades but, in reality, two centuries. With the acceleration of land registration, by 2025 Greece will finally have a complete cadastre, putting an end to a regime of uncertainty. By utilizing artificial intelligence for faster and safer legal reviews, we are creating a modern, digital cadastre that protects citizens’ property, enhances legal security, and facilitates economic development. This bill is not just a legislative initiative but a significant investment in the future of our country and the completion of a major reform.”

