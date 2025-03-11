ELSTAT: Unemployment rate fell to 9.5% in August

The unemployment rate in the country fell to 9.5% in August this year, compared with an upwardly revised 11.4% in August 2023 and 9.9% in July 2024.

Unemployed persons totaled 444,402, a decrease of 90,496 from August 2023 (16.9%) and 17,551 from July 2024 (3.8%).

For women the unemployment rate was 11.6% from 15.1% in August last year and for men it was 7.7% from 8.6%.

By major age groups, in the 15- 24 age group the unemployment rate rose to 19.4% from 28.3% in August 2023 and in the 25- 74 age group to 8.9% from 10.4%.

Also according to the ELSTAT labour force survey, the number of employed persons reached 4,252,488, an increase of 103,054 compared to August 2023 (2.5%) and 30,064 compared to July 2024 (0.7%).

While, persons under 75 years of age who are not included in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force” (those not working or looking for work), totaled 3,076,851 persons, a decrease of 41,278 persons compared to August 2023 (1.3%) and 14,749 persons compared to July 2024 (0.5%).

