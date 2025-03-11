ministry-of-development:-200-million-euro-investment-clawback-subsidy-for-pharmaceutical-companies

A joint ministerial decision Theodoricakos – Georgiadis – Petralia increases to €200 million the investment clawback subsidy to support research and innovation and the implementation of investment projects.

All 40 requests submitted by pharmaceutical companies concerning the offsetting of reimbursements against clinical study costs, R&D costs or investment costs will be covered.

