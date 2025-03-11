Close Menu
    Ministry of Development: 200 million euro investment clawback subsidy for pharmaceutical companies

    A joint ministerial decision TheodoricakosGeorgiadisPetralia increases to €200 million the investment clawback subsidy to support research and innovation and the implementation of investment projects.

    All 40 requests submitted by pharmaceutical companies concerning the offsetting of reimbursements against clinical study costs, R&D costs or investment costs will be covered.

