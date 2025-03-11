sarantis-family-at-hellenic-dairies:-new-generation-raises-the-bar-for-excellence

Thursday in Nicosia was highly celebratory… The Sarantis family unveiled the new factory they have built in Cyprus, entering the steel market with a vengeance. In the presence of representatives of the political and state leadership of Cyprus, ministers of the Greek government, members of parliament local representatives of Thessaly and executives of the parent company, the inauguration was of a solemn character. Apart from the fact that the development of Hellenic Dairies, is an investment bend, since through haloumi and feta it wants to enter more dynamically into the mature European markets, where both products are in significant demand, it was also an occasion for public celebration for the passage of the company from one generation of the family to the next.

Dimitris (Takis) and Michalis Sarantis, who managed in 25 years and after many battles to reach the… Olympus of the Greek dairy industry, forming the largest group in the industry today with brands such as Olympos, Rodopi, Tyras, Agno, Doubias, Kliafa, decided to retire and give the reins of a group that seems to close this year with a turnover of more than 650 million. EUR 650 million and EBITDA close to EUR 100 million, with a strong presence also in Bulgaria and Romania, but also many exports.

The company is now planning to take over the management of the group, which is expected to turn over 650 million euros this year, with a strong presence also in Bulgaria and Romania, and many exports.

The new generation

So the Nicosia celebration was also an opportunity to publicly present the new generation. The namesake first cousins (Stelios from grandfather cheese maker), took the positions of president and CEO respectively, but also the rest of the family members who, in addition to the positions, have taken on specific responsibilities. George Sarantis, son of Takis, deputy CEO, and his sister Marina, member of the Board, and Zoe Sarantis, daughter of Michalis, vice president, and her brother Michalis (the youngest)! And all of them with their now-growing families.

- Sarantis family at Hellenic Dairies: New generation raises the bar for excellence appeared first on ProtoThema English.