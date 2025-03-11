Six Greek Companies Rank Among Europe’s Top 100 Best Workplaces for Firms with Up to 500 Employees

The top 100 businesses with 50 to 500 employees with the best working environment in Europe have been ranked by Great Place To Work, with six of them coming from Greece.

The list came after a workplace survey, which questioned more than 1.3 million employees in Europe about their workplace experience, representing the work experience of more than 2 million employees across Europe.

The companies from Greece that achieved inclusion in the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Europe 2024 list are:

– Hack The Box

– Motodynamics

– Yodeck

– XM Greece

– Campeon Gaming

– Transifex

To be considered for inclusion in this European List, a company must first be distinguished in the national Best Workplaces list of at least one of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom in 2023 or early 2024.

Companies on the list are also Great Place To Work Certified and have between 50 and 499 employees in Europe.

The top 10 companies on the list are:

Talos360

ECOMMBX

CPC Unternehmensmanagement AG

Mobilee

Synergies

EBS Group

Dedicare

Tradedoubler Sp. z o.o.

MTB-Siivouspalvelu Oy

