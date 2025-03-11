“The Bank of Greece welcomes the completion of the placement by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) of 10% of the share capital of National Bank of Greece,” says the Governor of the CBE Giannis Stournaras, on the occasion of the completion of the placement of NETE.

He said that “the transaction is another important step in the process of privatisation of Greek banks. The significant participation of Greek and foreign investors reflects the increased credibility of the Greek economy in recent years. It also reflects the significant progress that has been achieved in the Greek financial system and its prospects, which allowed the HFSF to proceed with the successful increase.”

“Congratulations are due to the contributors to this great success, and in particular to Mr. Elias Xirouhakis (CEO of the HFSF) and his colleagues and Mr. Pavlos Mylonas (CEO of the National Bank of Greece) and his colleagues.”

Stournaras for National Bank placement: "It reflects the increased credibility of the Greek economy"