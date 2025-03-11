The President of SEV is calling for the amendment of the Development Law and the inclusion of large investments with tax incentives in it, given the termination of the Recovery Fund and as a measure to close the investment gap that the country continues to present against the rest of Europe despite the significant improvement of the last five years.

“We need a lot of large investments. Unfortunately, the development law has put a ‘cutter’ on large investments. There needs to be a change in investment logic from the public sector, as well as addressing the issue of energy costs. We need to target investments with a multiplier effect. And we should help them with tax incentives, not subsidies or ‘money in hand’. We need generous tax incentives,” Spiros Theodoropoulos said during his speech at the annual conference of the Association of Institutional Investors, explaining that a takeover of a Greek company by a foreign one does not add but in many cases takes away from the country’s GDP.

According to him, the government is claiming in the talks on the issue that the introduction of tax incentives should be written into the public debt, but not the multiplier benefits that they may eventually bring. “But we have to find a way to provide tax incentives for large investments that can eventually fill the country’s investment gap,”

he stressed.

- Theodoropoulos from SEV advocates for essential reforms emphasizing tax incentives for large investments to stimulate economic growth appeared first on ProtoThema English.