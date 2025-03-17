analysts-suggest-bitcoin-shifting-from-a-4-year-cycle,-time-to-adopt-new-crypto-trading-strategies?

Analysts suggest Bitcoin shifting from a 4-year cycle.

This may be the start of the first extended bull cycle.

Analyst encourages traders and investors to remain bullish on crypto.

So far, every crypto bull cycle peak arrived after every four years. This bull pattern was influenced by the Bitcoin Halving cycle alone. Now, analysts notice that the ongoing bull cycle is not fully following the same patterns as the previous bull cycle. But is Bitcoin shifting from a 4-year cycle? What should BTC traders and investors expect next?

Bitcoin Shifting From a 4-Year Cycle

The reason behind this expectation of Bitcoin shifting from a 4-year cycle comes from the fact that altseason may be delayed and that BTC had an early run. Until this cycle, every altseason peak arrived in Q1 following a Bitcoin Halving year. Presently, with two weeks left for altseason to arrive, analysts believe perhaps Bitcoin shifting from a 4-year cycle is true.

Crypto is more correlated to stock than ever before. Stocks don’t have four-year cycles. Instead, stock market bull runs last for years. The four-year cycle is dead. We can be sure of this now. Bitcoin pumping early was the first sign, but we didn’t believe it. The second… — Lady of Crypto (@LadyofCrypto1) March 16, 2025

As we can see from - above, this crypto trader and enthusiasts share the same opinion. She says that stocks don’t have a 4-year cycle and their bull run lasts for years. She says Bitcoin’s 4-year cycle is dead and the signs are quite obvious. She concludes saying this is the start of an extended bull run.

Is it Safe to Remain Bullish?

The crypto market reached levels of fear not seen at all this year and since October of 2022, just before Bitcoin bottomed and entered started surging bull market. Now, there’s a few sayings by some notable and highly profitable investors that go like this: “Be fearful when… pic.twitter.com/LNvqkUiFRH — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) March 16, 2025

Meanwhile, another crypto analyst encourages the crypto community to stay bullish. He highlights how the crypto market has reached levels of fear unseen since October 2022. This low fear score was hit just before BTC price bottomed and entered what could be a raging bull market surge.