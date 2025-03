Να-πιέσουμε-τον-Πούτιν-να-δώσει-εντολή-για-να-σταματήσουν-τα-πλήγματα,-λέει-ο-Ζελένσκι

Last night in Kyiv, tragically, three people were killed by Russian drones, including a father and his five-year-old daughter. Just a day earlier in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian strike took the lives of an entire family—a mother, a father, and their daughter. My condolences to all the… pic.twitter.com/hB6R5yn9gV

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 23, 2025