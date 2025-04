Ουκρανία:-Τουλάχιστον-9-νεκροί-στη-Μαρχανέτς-από-ρωσική-επίθεση-με-drone

In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians struck a company bus with a kamikaze drone. Nine people were killed, and 30 more were injured. Our condolences to the families and loved ones. The terrorist state continues its war against civilians, taking lives and health every… pic.twitter.com/y0q1OJie7J

— Партія «Слуга Народу» (@sluganarodu_pp) April 23, 2025