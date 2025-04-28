bitcoin:-global-accumulation-strategies,-led-by-large-investors

The Bitcoin market continues to be animated by significant movements. Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy, recently sent a strong signal to investors, hinting at an imminent new investment in Bitcoin. What sparked the enthusiasm of observers was a simple phrase on X (formerly Twitter): “Stay Humble. Stack Sats.”

This enigmatic statement arrived on April 27, 2024, just a week after Strategy had announced the acquisition of Bitcoin for a value of 555 million dollars, paid at an average price of 84,785 dollars per unit. According to the analyst RunnerXBT, the new investment could be between 1.4 and 1.6 billion dollars, thus tripling the last operation.

If confirmed, the new purchase would not only strengthen Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, with over 538,200 BTC in its portfolio, but would also mark a turning point in the landscape of institutional investments in cryptocurrencies.

Summary Whale and institutions: a coordinated accumulation of Bitcoin

Bitcoin ETF: new inflow records

Metaplanet: the growth of adoption in the Asian region

The macroeconomic context between pressures and opportunities: Bitcoin towards 100,000 dollars?

The key role of limited supply

Bitcoin, an increasingly central asset in the global landscape

Whale and institutions: a coordinated accumulation of Bitcoin

In parallel with the announcements of Strategy, the on-chain data shows a clear trend. The whales — investors who control wallets with at least 1 million dollars in Bitcoin — have intensified their activity in April 2024.

From April 7 to 26, the number of whale portfolios grew from 124,000 to over 137,600 units, a significant increase that highlights the confidence of these major players in the future of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the wallets containing more than 10,000 BTC have shown an extremely aggressive accumulation behavior, reaching a trend score of 0.90, according to the analysis by Iliya Kalchev of Nexo. This high value indicates a growing concentration of resources among a few large investors.

Bitcoin ETF: new inflow records

Supporting the positive momentum of Bitcoin is also the trend of ETFs dedicated to criptovalute in the United States. During the week ending April 26, Bitcoin ETFs recorded over 3 billion dollars in cumulative net inflows, marking their second-best week ever.

These data demonstrate how institutional demand is growing not only through direct purchases, such as those by Strategy or individual whales, but also through regulated and increasingly popular financial instruments.

The combined contribution of whales and ETFs has helped the value of Bitcoin to regain ground, pushing the price beyond the psychological threshold of 94,000 dollars, after a correction phase recorded in the previous months.

Metaplanet: the growth of adoption in the Asian region

While the United States and Europe are seeing an acceleration in the adoption of Bitcoin through institutional channels, Asia is also experiencing its own moment of transformation. On April 24, 2024, the Japanese investment company Metaplanet announced that it had surpassed the holding of 5,000 BTC.

This milestone confirms how the example of Strategy is inspiring more and more companies to see Bitcoin not only as a speculative asset, but as a strategic reserve of value. In the case of Metaplanet, the declared goal is to lead the adoption of Bitcoin in Asia, a region with enormous potential in terms of capital and technological innovation.

The macroeconomic context between pressures and opportunities: Bitcoin towards 100,000 dollars?

Although the Bitcoin market is showing signs of recovery, investors remain cautious in the short term. Despite the psychological threshold of 100,000 dollars being now close, it remains to be seen if the current accumulation phase will be sufficient to overcome this barrier.

It should be emphasized that, in the face of the growing demand from whales and institutions, the market will still have to deal with elements of volatility linked both to global macroeconomic factors and to specific regulations of geographic areas.

The key role of limited supply

A favorable element for the price dynamics of Bitcoin is its limited supply: the maximum number of Bitcoin will always be 21 million. With more than 538,200 BTC already in the hands of a single company like Strategy, and an acceleration of institutional interest visible from inflows into ETFs, the pressure on supply could further push prices.

Despite the optimism, it should still be remembered that — based on the information provided — the exact details on the timing and quantity of the next purchase of Strategy have not been officially specified.

Bitcoin, an increasingly central asset in the global landscape

The events of the last few weeks show how Bitcoin is going through a new phase of maturation, gaining a central role in the financial strategies of large companies and institutional investors.

With Strategy continuing to lead this transformation, supported by a growing network of new players like Metaplanet and by historic records of flows into ETF funds, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency seems destined to further strengthen its position in the global financial system.

Those observing from the outside might wonder if it is the right time to enter or to strengthen their positions. In any case, the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin suggests that the movement has just begun.