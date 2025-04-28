here’s-how-bitcoin-could-boost-demand-for-us-treasuries,-according-to-macro-guru-luke-gromen

Veteran macro investor Luke Gromen says he likes Bitcoin (BTC) due to its potential to influence demand for US Treasuries.

In a new video update, the founder of the macroeconomic research firm Forest for the Trees (FFTT) says the Trump administration is in a position to boost demand for US bonds after the president signed an executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

A Bitcoin bull market typically increases demand for dollar-pegged crypto assets, and according to Gromen, could ultimately drive demand for US Treasuries.

“Note that the Trump administration is still talking about putting T-bills (Treasury bills) into stablecoins, using stablecoins as a means to drive demand for T-bills. And obviously, they’ve talked about the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Left unsaid in all of that is that the higher the Bitcoin price, the more stablecoin demand, the more T-bill demand there is…

I think the underlying theme of [the] US government desperately needs balance sheet and stablecoins and therefore Bitcoin can help the US government find balance sheet. I think that is absolutely still in play.

It’s one of the reasons why we still like Bitcoin over the intermediate longer term.”

Stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle predominantly rely on Treasury bills to back their coins on a 1:1 basis. As of December 2024, Tether has invested over $94.47 billion in T-bills to back USDT. Meanwhile, Circle owns $22.047 billion worth of T-bills as of February of this year to back USDC.

Additionally, two stablecoin bills that are progressing through Congress, the STABLE Act of 2025 and the GENIUS Act of 2025, require issuers to invest in T-bills and other real-world assets to back their coins.