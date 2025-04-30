strategy’s-treasury-hauls-$5.1b-in-bitcoin-gains,-michael-saylor-reveals

Strategy’s powerhouse bitcoin strategy has unleashed a jaw-dropping $5.1 billion gain so far this year, electrifying investors and cementing its dominance as the ultimate bitcoin treasury titan.

Strategy’s Bold Bitcoin Bet Pays off in Massive Treasury Gains and Soaring Investor Interest

Software intelligence firm Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), now operating under the name Strategy, published new financial data Saturday, emphasizing its aggressive bitcoin-focused strategy. Executive Chairman Michael Saylor underscored the company’s treasury success on social media platform X, stating:

So far this year, MSTR treasury operations have generated a BTC $ gain of $5.1 billion.

Strategy’s bitcoin treasury operations shared by Michael Saylor.

Strategy’s bitcoin reserves have grown to 538,200 BTC, with the current price at $94,367. The company’s bitcoin net asset value (NAV) now totals $50.8 billion. Metrics reveal a year-to-date (YTD) bitcoin yield of 12.1%, amounting to a gain of 54,029 BTC. For the quarter-to-date (QTD), the firm achieved a 1.0% yield, representing a 5,209 BTC gain and an associated $492 million increase. The strategy achieved a 74.3% bitcoin yield in 2024, resulting in a gain of 140,538 BTC, equivalent to an estimated $13.1 billion in value.

Strategy has continued bolstering its bitcoin holdings by leveraging debt and preferred stock sales. Its most recent purchase, disclosed April 21, involved acquiring 6,556 BTC for approximately $555.8 million at an average price of $84,785 per bitcoin. Saylor also revealed on April 20 that public data from Q1 2025 shows more than 13,000 institutions and 814,000 retail accounts now directly hold MSTR shares. Additionally, about 55 million individuals have indirect exposure through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, pension plans, and insurance portfolios. Reinforcing his pro-bitcoin stance, Saylor recently stated: