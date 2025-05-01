here-is-xrp-price-after-etf-approval-if-xrp-etfs-get-15%-to-30%-of-bitcoin-etf-inflows

XRP’s price could reach greater heights if XRP ETFs secure only a fraction of Bitcoin ETF inflows following their approval.

The potential approval of spot XRP Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States could lead to massive price implications for the asset. With XRP’s regulatory hurdles largely resolved and institutional appetite on the rise, the odds of approval have increased.

Interestingly, Polymarket sets an 80% chance of an XRP ETF approval this year, up from 68% just a week ago. As market participants anticipate these products, most expect a bullish impact on XRP price, especially if they record similar success to Bitcoin ETFs.

XRP ETF Approval Odds | Polymarket

XRP Price if XRP ETFs Get 15-30% of Bitcoin ETF Inflows

For context, data from Sosovalue indicates that Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated approximately $39 billion in net inflows since their introduction in January 2024. If XRP ETFs capture just 15% to 30% of that figure, the price of XRP could skyrocket.

For instance, assuming XRP ETFs attract 15% of Bitcoin’s ETF inflows, this would equate to $5.85 billion entering XRP-focused funds. Applying a modest inflow-to-valuation multiplier of 100x, this $5.85 billion could boost XRP’s market cap by $585 billion.

Notably, when added to the current market cap of around $130 billion, the new total valuation would reach $715 billion. Meanwhile, XRP’s circulating supply currently stands at 58.44 billion tokens. Factoring in this figure would place the price at about $12.23 per token. That represents a 450% surge from its current trading price of $2.22.

However, doubling that share to 30% of Bitcoin ETF inflows would have even more dramatic implications. This higher percentage would result in $11.7 billion in net capital moving into XRP ETFs. This would lead to a $1.17 trillion increase in XRP’s total valuation by applying the same 100x multiplier.

When combined with the existing $130 billion market cap, XRP’s valuation could climb to about $1.3 trillion. This new valuation yields an XRP price of $22.2, considering the supply of 58.44 billion tokens. Such an increase would mark a nearly 900% appreciation from today’s price.

XRP ETF Developments

While these projections rely on assumptions, the growing interest in XRP ETF products supports the idea that institutional investment could flood the market once approvals are granted. Bitwise CIO previously confirmed they are witnessing large demand for an XRP ETF.

Notably, the ETF scene for XRP has seen rapid developments throughout 2024 and 2025. Teucrium Investment Advisors led the way by launching the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF on April 8, offering leveraged exposure to XRP’s daily price swings.

Interestingly, ProShares also recently received the green light to launch a suite of futures-based ETFs, including leveraged and inverse offerings. However, these products rely on derivatives, not direct holdings of XRP.

Despite the momentum, no spot XRP ETF has been approved yet. Multiple firms, such as Bitwise, 21Shares, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton, have submitted applications.

Among them, Franklin Templeton recently experienced a delay when the U.S. SEC announced on April 29 that it was extending the review period for the company’s spot XRP ETF proposal.

Crucially, the potential conclusion of the Ripple vs. SEC case would bolster the chances of approval. Also, several firms, including Bitnomial, Coinbase, and CME Group have introduced CFTC-regulated XRP futures. This further helps the cause of an XRP ETF launch.