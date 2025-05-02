bitcoin-nears-$100k-as-$61.6b-support-zone-strengthens-around-$95k

649,600 BTC bought between $95,193–$97,437.

Support worth $61.6B could protect BTC from dips.

Key downside support lies at $93,625 and $91,521.

Bitcoin is showing signs of a sustained recovery after weeks of consolidation, with technical indicators suggesting a possible move towards the $100,000 mark.

Recent on-chain data and trading patterns hint at renewed bullish sentiment as investors hold their positions, potentially creating strong support at current levels.

As central banks maintain cautious policy stances and institutional interest in crypto remains elevated, Bitcoin is once again emerging as a focal point for traders seeking high-upside opportunities.

This rebound also coincides with a broader uptick in risk assets, highlighting renewed optimism in global financial markets and reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a barometer of investor sentiment.

MVRV bounce mirrors past bull cycle setup

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, a critical indicator for Bitcoin’s market cycle, has rebounded off the mean value of 1.74. Historically, this level has marked the early stages of major price rallies.

A similar trend was observed in mid-2024 when a bounce off this level was followed by a sharp surge in BTC prices during the yen carry trade unwind.

That move saw Bitcoin hit a temporary peak before entering a period of correction. The current rebound off the same ratio level suggests a bullish setup may be underway again. The market’s structure appears to be repeating, with the MVRV ratio acting as an early signal.

$61.6B in BTC creates price cushion between $95K and $97K

According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, around 649,600 BTC were purchased between $95,193 and $97,437. At current prices, this holding represents a value of over $61.6 billion.

This accumulation zone is critical because it provides a solid support base for Bitcoin if current holders avoid selling prematurely to break even.

Historically, when such large volumes are held within a narrow range, it either forms a strong support floor or becomes a resistance if sentiment weakens.

In this case, the bullish setup is strengthened by the assumption that holders are in no rush to sell, especially with Bitcoin nearing the psychological $100,000 level.

The high level of demand within this range may act as a springboard.

If BTC climbs above $97,437, this zone may flip into lasting support, further boosting bullish momentum.

However, if investor sentiment shifts and selling pressure increases, this support could break, changing the market’s short-term outlook.

Bitcoin price eyes breakout above $95,761

Bitcoin is currently trading at $95,429, showing signs of a steady short-term uptrend over the past three weeks.

The key level to watch in the near term is $95,761.

Source: CoinMarketCap

BTC has been consolidating just below this resistance zone for about a week, and a breakout could trigger a rally towards $98,000.

The current price action suggests that BTC is attempting to secure $95,761 as support. If successful, this would open the way for a move to $98,000 and eventually $100,000.

These levels are both psychologically significant and technically relevant due to previous market activity.

On the downside, failure to hold $93,625 could send BTC down to $91,521.

A fall below this support would invalidate the current bullish trend and signal a possible return to market indecision.

Traders are closely monitoring price behaviour near these levels for confirmation of the next move.

Technical setup favours short-term gains

The ongoing price movement reflects rising investor confidence, backed by a mix of technical and on-chain indicators.

The MVRV ratio’s bounce, large-scale buying at key price zones, and a visible uptrend in trading activity all contribute to a positive sentiment around Bitcoin.

If momentum holds, the resistance zone between $97,437 and $98,000 could soon be tested.

Breaking through it would not only affirm the bullish thesis but also bring the $100,000 target within realistic reach.

However, any signs of reversal will require caution as sentiment remains sensitive to macroeconomic cues and regulatory developments.