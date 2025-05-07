robert-kiyosaki-says-bitcoin-is-the-better-investment-not-gold-or-silver

As gold inches closer to the $5,000 mark, investors are turning their attention to Bitcoin. Historically, when both assets rally, Bitcoin tends to outperform — and with gold making fresh highs, analysts believe Bitcoin could be next.

Kiyosaki Choose Bitcoin Over Gold and Silver

“21 million is 21 million.” That’s the message from Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, in a recent post on X. While he owns gold and silver mines, Kiyosaki emphasized that unlike metals, Bitcoin’s supply is permanently fixed at 21 million coins — no central bank or mining firm can produce more.

This scarcity, he argues, is what makes Bitcoin the most reliable hedge against inflation, monetary debasement, and global uncertainty.

“I can always mine more gold if prices rise,” he said, “but Bitcoin is locked forever.”

Gold Hits $3,500 — Will Bitcoin Follow?

Gold surged to $3,500 in April before cooling to $3,237 as of May 5 — still a 33% gain YTD. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has remained flat with just a 0.82% rise this year. But this may be the calm before a breakout.

Crypto analyst Cryptollica points to historical patterns: from March 2020 to March 2022, gold rose 35.5%, while Bitcoin soared over 1,100%. If a similar trend plays out, BTC could rally to $155,000, especially if it breaks its current resistance range.

Fed Rate Decision Could Be the Trigger

The upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision is another catalyst. Despite Donald Trump pushing for a rate cut, the CME FedWatch Tool shows a 97% probability the Fed will keep rates steady this week. However, if policy shifts in the second half of 2025, it could unleash a wave of liquidity — boosting both gold and Bitcoin.

Why It Matters

Kiyosaki’s endorsement is more than just hype — it taps into Bitcoin’s core value proposition. If history repeats, Bitcoin may soon outshine gold in the race for store-of-value supremacy.