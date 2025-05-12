tokyo’s-beat-holdings-expands-bitcoin-etf-bet,-joins-metaplanet-in-crypto-treasury-push

Publicly-listed Beat Holdings Ltd. said Thursday it will boost its investment in Bitcoin-related exchange-traded funds, becoming the latest Tokyo-listed firm to deepen exposure to digital assets amid renewed institutional interest in crypto.

The company, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Standard Market, disclosed Thursday that its board approved raising the cap on crypto-related investments from $6.8 million to $34 million.

It has already purchased 131,230 units of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at an average price of $49.49 per unit. With IBIT closing at $58.66 on May 9, Beat is sitting on an unrealized gain of 0ver $681,000, the company said in a statement.

To fund further purchases, Beat said it drew $2.8 million (¥400 million) from a revolving credit facility, incurring an estimated $150,000 in interest through year-end.

Beat is a Hong Kong–based investment firm incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with subsidiaries in IP licensing and mobile messaging.

It first adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in February of this year and began acquiring the asset both directly and through ETFs, notably IBIT.

The company framed its latest move as part of that broader treasury strategy, citing Bitcoin’s growing role as a hedge against inflation, currency debasement, and geopolitical uncertainty.

“When countries face de-globalization and escalating trade wars, it seems they often respond by implementing expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to boost liquidity,” the company said.

“This extra liquidity can spill over into global financial markets, supporting risk assets, including Bitcoin, especially since Bitcoin and related ETFs have increasingly become a hedge against inflation and currency debasement,” it added.

Beat’s announcement follows a string of high-profile Bitcoin purchases by Metaplanet Inc., another Tokyo-listed firm that has adopted Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset.

Metaplanet now holds more than 5,500 BTC, worth over $571 million, and has outlined plans to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, according to company filings and reporting by Decrypt.

Bitcoin traded near $104,000 on Sunday, extending gains made last week after a brief April correction saw the asset dip as low as $74,700 before rebounding significantly.

Japanese firms’ entry into the crypto market mirrors a trend seen among some U.S. corporates in recent years, including Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which has accumulated more than 555,500 BTC worth $57.7 billion.