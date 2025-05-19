hyperliquid-whale’s-40x-bitcoin-long-bet-erupts-online—$95k-liquidation-line-drawn

Over the weekend, countless social media accounts buzzed with discussion about a prominent Hyperliquid whale, who’s currently holding an exceptionally high-leverage bitcoin position—valued at approximately $392 million and executed with an aggressive 40x long.

Crypto Crowd Stunned as Trader Piles Into 40x Bitcoin Long on Hyperliquid

This weekend, social platforms have been buzzing with chatter about a prominent figure trading on the decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid. The individual in question ranks as the third-highest trader on the platform’s leaderboard and is reportedly linked to the name James Wynn, according to the address attribution. If the attribution is true, Wynn maintains an X account boasting nearly 52,000 followers as of May 18, and he’s been actively engaging with the buzz surrounding his trade this weekend.

The fascination lies in the sheer scale of the trade: a bold 40x leverage position carrying a notional value near $392 million. That headline figure, of course, doesn’t reflect the capital outlay, which would be closer to $9.8 million given the leverage involved. Data indicates the trader has deposited 49,205,064.26 USDC into his perpetuals balance on the exchange. As of Sunday afternoon, the liquidation threshold for the position hovers around $95,000 per bitcoin.

Across social media, the trader is most often referred to as the “Hyperliquid Whale,” with some speculating he possesses privileged insights. One account, Sightbringer, went so far as to describe the position not as a mere trade but a symbolic signal to the broader market. The sheer size, risk exposure, and directional bet function as a kind of financial flare—implying those behind it anticipate a dramatic and swift escalation in price. The X account stressed that this isn’t a play for incremental upside; it’s a bold assertion that a melt-up could be imminent.

“It’s ignition time,” Sightbringer explained. “The floor has been drawn. And whales are staking the future of capital on bitcoin holding above $95K.”