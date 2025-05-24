Bitcoin price dips into support – bullish market structure signals push toward $125K

Bitcoin recently experienced a pullback into a key support zone near $106,133, but price action remains bullish. Market structure suggests a continuation toward $125,400 if support holds firm.

Despite a short-term dip in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price, the larger technical picture continues to favor bullish continuation. The current pullback appears to be a healthy retracement into a significant support zone, offering a potential springboard for the next leg upward. Traders and analysts are closely watching the $106,133 level as the battleground for bulls and bears in the near term.

Key technical points

Support: $106,133 high-timeframe support holding price action

$106,133 high-timeframe support holding price action Structure: BTC trading within a rising high-timeframe price channel

BTC trading within a rising high-timeframe price channel Target: $125,400 channel high remains the next logical resistance

BTCUSDT Chart (1D) | Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s decline from recent local highs triggered a wave of intraday selling pressure, but the correction landed precisely at a high-timeframe support level near $106,133. This region has historically served as a key inflexion point, where price has either consolidated or reversed to resume its upward trend. The reaction at this level will be crucial in determining whether Bitcoin can maintain its bullish posture.

From a structural standpoint, Bitcoin remains inside a well-defined upward channel. Previous moves within this channel have respected both the upper and lower bounds, bouncing cleanly between support and resistance. The recent pullback aligns with the lower boundary of this channel, suggesting a potential rotational move back toward the upper boundary at $125,400.

Supporting this bullish outlook is the fact that no major breakdown in market structure has occurred. The most recent swing low remains intact, and the price is still printing higher lows on higher time frames. If Bitcoin consolidates above current support and builds momentum, a continuation toward $125,400 becomes the base case scenario.

In the short term, traders should monitor how the price behaves between $106,133 and $110,000. Holding above the lower boundary will invite more buying pressure and could lead to the breakout required for the next leg up. On the flip side, a confirmed loss of $106K would invalidate this structure and shift momentum in favor of sellers.

What to expect in the coming price action

As long as Bitcoin holds above the $106,133 support level, price action is likely to grind higher toward the $125,400 resistance level. Short-term volatility may continue, but the broader structure remains firmly bullish for now.

