Asian invasion: 500 million euros in turnover lost by Greek traders from platforms that do not pay customs duties

In military terms, the characterization “invasion” may be the most appropriate to describe what has been happening in recent years with Asian e-commerce platforms entering Europe—and by extension, Greece. In just about four years, their power has nearly quintupled, and they now threaten to swallow any local effort.

The numbers cited by Greek merchants are overwhelming. “Every day in Greece, 50,000 parcel deliveries are made from the 3-4 well-known Asian e-commerce platforms,” says Kostas Gerardos, president of the Hellenic Retail Business Association (SELPE) and CEO of Plaisio, to Proto Thema.

He estimates that the average shopping cart for these deliveries is around €30, mainly because consumers, no longer concerned about shipping costs, have become accustomed to ordering at regular intervals. In simple terms, daily orders delivered in Greece are estimated to total about €1.5 million—or €9 million per week! These figures are approximate and based on cross-verified sources, as domestic courier companies are both bound by confidentiality clauses and reluctant to reveal their data to competitors. Roughly, this equates to an annual turnover of €500 million—about the same as Plaisio.

The key difference, however, is that Plaisio—and all Greek businesses—generate value within the country, employ staff, pay taxes, and so on. In contrast, these platforms represent a “hole” through which money simply leaves. While they offer consumers affordable options, they seem to operate under unfair conditions compared to Greek businesses of all sizes. Particularly since any package imported into the EU under €150 is exempt from customs duties, taxed inconsistently, and often doesn’t meet European standards in terms of product safety or functionality.

“Customs duties aren’t paid, certifications aren’t adhered to, nor are consumer protection laws—whether in terms of promotions or product safety. And there’s also the ethical issue: they don’t create jobs locally, nor do they pay taxes or social contributions,” Gerardos adds. “When a Greek e-shop makes a pricing error on a promotional item, it immediately faces a fine. But who checks these platforms? No one. And clearly, they receive financial support, burning money through aggressive commercial policies. So competing with Chinese prices might be fair in the context of a global free market—but what’s happening here is not a level playing field. And it’s destroying Greek businesses—especially small ones. Already, signals from the domestic e-commerce market this year are not good,” he warns.

Makis Savvidis, owner of a namesake business group, vice-president of the Greek eCommerce Association (GRECA), and board member of Ecommerce Europe, told Proto Thema that currently, one in three parcels delivered from online orders in Greece comes from non-EU e-commerce platforms—primarily from China and recently from Turkey.

“What’s worse is that because of the large volume these foreign platforms generate for Greek courier companies, the couriers prioritize their deliveries over those of Greek e-shops. This is a sign of where this is all heading. These platforms are clearly seeking economies of scale so they can expand their market practices and achieve full dominance,” he commented.

“This is a major issue concerning fair competition in the EU’s Single Market, the sustainability of millions of European—and thousands of Greek—commercial enterprises, and consumer safety,” says Stavros Kafounis, president of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE). “We have highlighted this issue consistently since the beginning of the year in international forums and meetings with top government ministers.”

Asian e-commerce giants are engaging in unchecked “digital colonialism,” having exploited the open backdoor of the de minimis regulation, which allows products under €150 from non-EU countries to enter without customs duties. In recent weeks, these platforms have stepped up their online advertising efforts in European markets following the abolishment of a similar de minimis rule in the U.S., which previously allowed duty-free shipments under $800.

The ESEE Study

ESEE’s International Relations Department recently compiled a special report on the major Asian e-commerce platforms, which was reportedly submitted to relevant government ministers.

The report states:

“One could argue that the European Union is now facing the contradictions of its own economic model, which for decades relied on deindustrialization and outsourcing production—primarily to China.

European companies moved their industrial footprint to Chinese factories to reduce costs and improve competitiveness, making Chinese production an organic part of European consumption.

However, the European consumer trusted ‘Made in China’ products because they bore European brand names and complied with European standards.”

Now, that landscape has changed dramatically: this is no longer about outsourcing production, but rather a massive, nearly unregulated invasion of cheap goods from purely Chinese platforms, directly targeting the end consumer and bypassing European business networks, tax obligations, quality regulations, and often even the core principles of transparency and fair competition.

The critique of low quality is not about “Made in China” per se, but about the absence of controls, regulations, and standards that European businesses must comply with.

The study adds that these platforms often strategically establish warehouses and distribution centers within the EU, from which they ship products to member states, including Greece. As a result:

Customs checks for imports from third countries are bypassed.

Tracing the true origin and compliance of products is limited.

Consumer safety is jeopardized, according to consumer organization complaints, since products may not meet EU standards and enter without sufficient inspection.

Unfair competition is created against Greek businesses burdened with compliance costs and inspections.

The study also notes that over 4.6 billion low-value parcels reached European consumers last year—12 million per day! That’s three times more than three years ago. According to EU data cited by ESEE, over 91% of parcels valued under €150 came from China.

Proposed Measures

All institutional representatives agree that both the EU and national governments must respond more swiftly. They welcome the new €2 handling fee on low-value parcels but believe more is needed.

“I don’t think it’s enough, but it’s a start. It will hurt them a bit, but the issue needs a comprehensive approach,” says Gerardos, who through SELPE has recently initiated contacts with the government.

“The EU has shown very slow reflexes, and even now refuses to immediately abolish the de minimis regulation—which is the only definitive and fair solution,” adds Kafounis.

“The €2 fee is a first step, but not enough to curb the torrent of low-value parcels from China. These platforms are already building or renting storage facilities in member states, where the fee will be only €0.50 per parcel and delivery times are shortened. And the handling fee doesn’t address the core issue—that European and Greek businesses undergo strict inspections and taxes that Chinese competitors avoid due to the EU’s lack of regulation,” he notes.

National-level proposals include:

Establishing a one-stop service to oversee correct implementation of EU directives at national level and monitor platforms daily.

Economic/tax incentives such as:

Creating a registry of certified Greek e-commerce businesses labeled “Made/Traded in Greece”

Subsidizing e-shops, logistics, and marketing to help Greek SMEs compete

Strengthening Greek online marketplaces (e.g., digital platforms by trade associations)

Communication & societal measures:

Launching public campaigns on the value of local commerce, highlighting quality, responsibility, sustainability, and social impact

Special ESG labeling for platforms that meet environmental and social standards to engage eco-conscious consumers

Savvidis warns that the next step may be foreign platforms setting up warehouses on Greek soil, which would increase pressure on Greek businesses. “We’re already hearing that one of them is looking for a site,” he concludes.

Asian invasion: 500 million euros in turnover lost by Greek traders from platforms that do not pay customs duties