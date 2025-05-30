Greek shipping: Generates over $40 billion in Annual revenue, $14 Billion of which returns to the Greek economy

Greek shipping is one of the strongest pillars of the global maritime economy, with achievements that far exceed the size of the country. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company on behalf of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Greece manages approximately 20% of global maritime transport capacity, despite contributing less than 0.5% to global GDP.

The Greek fleet exceeds 5,000 vessels, making Greece the world’s leading maritime power by capacity. The sector generates annual revenues exceeding $40 billion, of which $14 billion flows back into the Greek economy. Simultaneously, the industry provides 150,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, across sea and land.

Moreover, Greek shipping controls the largest fleets of oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and ranks second in bulk carriers and LPG ships. Over 40% of the crude oil imported into Europe is transported by Greek-owned vessels.

The findings, presented officially at the Naftemporiki shipping conference, confirm that shipping is not merely a traditional sector for Greece but a global powerhouse with significant contributions to both the national economy and international trade.

The Secrets of Success

1. Tradition and State Support

Greek shipping has deep roots, bolstered after World War II. The state facilitated the establishment of foreign shipping firms through legislation like Law 89/1967, offering tax incentives.

2. Collaborative Community

Greek shipping companies operate as a strong network: sharing information, jointly purchasing materials (like fuel and paint), and shaping strategies through associations like the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS).

3. Flexible Business Models

Most Greek shipping companies are family-owned and small to medium-sized. They primarily operate in tramp shipping, meaning vessels don’t follow fixed routes but adapt to market needs.

4. Strategic Risk-Taking and Investment

Greek shipowners are unafraid to invest, even during crises. They buy vessels when prices are low and sell during market highs, boosting both fleet size and revenue. In 2023 and 2024, Greece ranked third globally in orders for cargo and tanker ships.

5. Swift Decision-Making

Owners often serve as CEOs, deeply involved in daily operations. This enables rapid, flexible decisions without bureaucratic delays.

Lessons for Small Economies with Big Ambitions

The study suggests that other countries can learn from Greek shipping by:

Investing in sectors with heritage and talent

Creating strong communities and synergies

Taking initiative in emerging industries

Taking calculated risks backed by knowledge and experience

Leading with personal involvement and determination

Recommendations to Keep Greek Shipping at the Top

Manage more foreign-owned ships: currently, only 10% of the vessels managed by Greek companies are foreign-owned, compared to 70% in Singapore

Develop shipyards and maintenance infrastructure for vessels transiting the Mediterranean

Invest in maritime technology and digitization: only 2% of relevant global startups originated in Greece

Prepare for decarbonization with new fuels, ship designs, and innovations

